SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits Market Cap of $8.50 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $1,807.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,278.03 or 0.99833686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00075976 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00239549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00148277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00290768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00028045 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.