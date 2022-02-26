Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.28.

SAGE stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,831,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

