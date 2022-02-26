Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

