salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $265.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.08.

salesforce.com stock opened at $208.09 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

