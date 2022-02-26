salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $265.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.08.
salesforce.com stock opened at $208.09 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
