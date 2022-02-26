Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.60

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 6401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,337,000 after acquiring an additional 72,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,426,000 after acquiring an additional 872,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 879,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 390,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.