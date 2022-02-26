Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €89.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €72.00 ($81.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €73.84 and a 200-day moving average of €76.92. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.