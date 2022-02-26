Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€24.60” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

DTE opened at €16.18 ($18.39) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.60). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.90.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

