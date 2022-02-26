Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.15

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

