Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.