Sarcophagus (SARCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.69 Million

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $3,609.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.62 or 0.07094269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.75 or 0.99919811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.