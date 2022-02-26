Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921,801 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

