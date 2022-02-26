Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after buying an additional 319,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.81 and its 200 day moving average is $232.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

