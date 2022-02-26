Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.