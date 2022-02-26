Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Sberbank of Russia stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. Sberbank of Russia has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $21.63.
Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (Get Rating)
