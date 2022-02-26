Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 300

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from CHF 320 to CHF 300 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLAF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.00.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.99. Schindler has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

