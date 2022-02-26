Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 125.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 81.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 460,038 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Schneider National by 2,869.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 332,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after buying an additional 314,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

