Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $230.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.52. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,865,905 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

