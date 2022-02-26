Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,545,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

