Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $253.50

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 253.50 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.50), with a volume of 67043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In other news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £2,066.82 ($2,810.85).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.