Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $70.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

