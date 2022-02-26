Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.950 EPS.
Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $985.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 110.00%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.
