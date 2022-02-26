Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $985.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,424,000 after purchasing an additional 142,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 252,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.