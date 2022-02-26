Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.11.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

