Scotiabank Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$9.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

