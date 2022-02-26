Scotiabank Lowers High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

