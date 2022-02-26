Scotiabank Trims CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$27.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

TSE:CIX opened at C$20.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$16.63 and a 1-year high of C$30.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

