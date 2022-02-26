Scott M. Turner Sells 5,738 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.95 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
