Scott M. Turner Sells 5,738 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.95 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after buying an additional 303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after buying an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,616,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

