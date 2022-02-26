Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

WWW stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,389,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

