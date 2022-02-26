Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMICY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.