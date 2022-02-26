Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.41. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 196,904 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

The stock has a market cap of $825.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $179,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Senseonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

