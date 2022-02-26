Serco Group (LON:SRP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $121.10

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.10 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 121.90 ($1.66), with a volume of 3571441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.71).

SRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177 ($2.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

