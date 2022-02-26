SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Lowered to €9.00 at Morgan Stanley

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SES from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SES from €8.75 ($9.94) to €8.40 ($9.55) in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.26.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

