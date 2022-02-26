Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of SHEN opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

