Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.17

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 10960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
