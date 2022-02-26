Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.10

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 155123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

