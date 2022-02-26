ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $295.52 million, a PE ratio of -230.09, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $51.50.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 24.7% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

