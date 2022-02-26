SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SIBN opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SI-BONE by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

