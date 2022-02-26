SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SIBN opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $37.21.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.
About SI-BONE (Get Rating)
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.