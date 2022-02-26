Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

