Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Get Similarweb alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Similarweb (SMWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.