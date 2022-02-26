Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $2.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SKLZ stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 232,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

