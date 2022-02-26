Smart MFG (MFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.19 Million

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and $184,289.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00110697 BTC.

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 329,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

