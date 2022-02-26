SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$35.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.39.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$25.50 and a 1-year high of C$32.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.