SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $331.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.96.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.75 and its 200 day moving average is $286.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

