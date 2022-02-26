Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend by 320.0% over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 97.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 221.1%.

NYSE:SOI opened at $9.21 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.73 million, a P/E ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

