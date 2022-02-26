Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.89

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $11.43. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

