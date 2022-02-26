Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 15%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 198,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 64,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.57 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)
