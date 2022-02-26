Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,290. Sonova has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

