South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SJI opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

