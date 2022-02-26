Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

