Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.66 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 41,333,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,147,109. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

