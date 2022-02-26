Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.66 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 41,333,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,147,109. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.