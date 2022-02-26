Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) vs. Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Financial Analysis

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nomad Foods and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.87 billion 1.51 $257.25 million $1.40 17.96 Sovos Brands $560.07 million 2.19 $10.82 million N/A N/A

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nomad Foods and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Nomad Foods presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.64%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.27%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 8.24% 13.03% 5.00% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

